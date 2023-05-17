search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Megalithic Tomb Explored in Southern Spain

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Spain Megalithic TombANTEQUERA, SPAIN—According to a Live Science report, a 5,400-year-old megalithic tomb containing stone tools, pieces of pottery, and human remains has been found in southern Spain by Leonardo García Sanjuán of the University of Seville and his colleagues. Situated near the Matacabras rock shelter at La Peña de los Enamorados, or the Rock of the Lovers, light from sunrise on the summer solstice travels along a passage and onto a rock with distinctive ripples on its surface that had been placed in a cavity deep within the tomb. García Sanjuán explained that light striking the rippled rock may have been intended to create a symbolic or magical effect. “They worked very cleverly to make an arrangement of stones, which were engraved and possibly painted,” he said. The tomb is thought to have been used for burials for more than 1,000 years, beginning several hundred years after pictographs were first painted at the Matacabras rock shelter, he added. The researchers also note that the tomb at La Peña de los Enamorados is aligned with the megalithic monument known as the Dolmen of Menga, which is located about four miles away. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about engraved plaques recovered from megalithic tombs in Iberia, go to "Bird Brains."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America