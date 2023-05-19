Funerary Bundle Discovered in Peru

Friday, May 19, 2023

LIMA, PERU—Andina reports that a 500-year-old funerary bundle and pottery were discovered by archaeologists during work on a natural gas line near Lima’s central coastline. The bundle, which had been wrapped in mats and tied with ropes arranged in a geometric pattern, is thought to belong to the Ychsma culture. For more on the Ychsma, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."