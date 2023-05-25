A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Late Roman Watchtower Discovered in Switzerland
Thursday, May 25, 2023
SCHLATT, SWITZERLAND—Traces of a fourth-century A.D. Roman watchtower, including bricks, stones, mortar, roof tiles, and a foundation ditch, have been discovered by the Rhine River in northern Switzerland, according to a Live Science report. Archaeologist Hansjörg Brem of the Canton of Thurgau said that the base of the tower measured 23 feet square and had walls measuring three feet thick. Five to 15 people, perhaps soldiers and their families, may have lived in the tower, which was situated on the edge of the Roman Empire’s northern frontier, he added. A V-shaped trench near the structure likely held a wooden palisade. A part from a military belt, and a Roman coin dated to the reign of Constantine I (A.D. 306–336) were also uncovered. For more on Roman Switzerland, go to "Off the Grid: Saint Pierre Cathedral, Geneva, Switzerland."
