New Thoughts on France’s Upper Paleolithic Open Rings

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Spear Thrower Finger LoopsLAWRENCE, KANSAS—According to a statement released by the University of Kansas, researchers Justin Garnett and Frederic Sellet think that so-called open rings made of reindeer antler found at Upper Paleolithic sites in France may have been finger loops for gripping spear-throwers. These 22,000-year-old rings were discovered in the late nineteenth century at Le Placard, Petit Cloup Barrat, and Cave à Endives, where other parts from spear-throwers have also been recovered. Garnett recreated the rings, which have a small opening with pointed tabs at either end, in elk antler, bone, and 3-D printed plastic. He then hafted the replica rings to reconstructed weapons for throwing darts that would have been heavy enough to use for hunting. With this finger loop configuration, he was able to throw darts more than 160 feet. The discovery could push back the use of the spear-thrower system by 5,000 to 6,000 years, Garnett concluded. For more, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Hunting Equipment."

