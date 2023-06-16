search
Medieval Phallus-Shaped Sharpening Stone Found in Spain

Friday, June 16, 2023

Spain Phallus StoneGALICIA, SPAIN—Live Science reports that a carved stone phallus has been found at the site of a medieval tower in northwestern Spain by researchers from Árbore Arqueoloxía, an archaeology cooperative. The tower was part of a complex in the Ría de Vigo estuary that was destroyed in the fifteenth century during the Irmañdino Revolts against the ruling nobility. Archaeologist Darío Peña-Pascual said that the object shows traces of wear on one side compatible with its use as a sharpening stone, and it may have acted as a symbol of protection against evil, he added. To read about a medieval stonemason's self-portrait identified in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, go to "Around the World: Spain."

