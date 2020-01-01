search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SPAIN

January/February 2021

ATW SpainSPAIN: For the past 800 years, millions of pilgrims have journeyed to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Very few, if any, have noticed a quirky feature on a column tucked away in a dark corner 40 feet above the cathedral’s floor. It appears that an anonymous medieval stonemason cheekily carved a small self-portrait into the building. Probably intended as an inside joke to be seen by his fellow artisans alone, the 11-inch-tall figure was only recently observed.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America