SPAIN: For the past 800 years, millions of pilgrims have journeyed to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Very few, if any, have noticed a quirky feature on a column tucked away in a dark corner 40 feet above the cathedral’s floor. It appears that an anonymous medieval stonemason cheekily carved a small self-portrait into the building. Probably intended as an inside joke to be seen by his fellow artisans alone, the 11-inch-tall figure was only recently observed.