Cache of Bronze Artifacts Discovered in Switzerland

SALOUF, SWITZERLAND—Swissinfo reports that some 80 bronze artifacts have been uncovered in southeastern Switzerland’s Canton Graubünden by a team of researchers from the University of Basel, the Swiss Prospecting Working Group, the Federal Office of Culture, and volunteers. The objects, including jewelry, sickles, axes, needles, pieces of metal, and saw fragments, had been wrapped in leather and placed in a wooden crate before they were buried. Researchers note that the cache was discovered near the Motta Vallac, the site of a battle in 15 B.C. during the Roman campaign in the Alps. To read about Mesolithic hunter-gatherers who extracted rock crystal in the Alps, go to "Alpine Crystal Hunters."