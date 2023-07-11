search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Tombs and Aqueduct Uncovered in Serbia

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Serbia Stone SarcophagusBELGRADE, SERBIA—Roman tombs dated to the third and fourth centuries A.D. and about 200 feet of lead pipe from a Roman aqueduct have been uncovered in the center of the city of Belgrade, according to a Live Science report. Known as Singidunum, the ancient settlement was a seat of Roman military power that was granted city status by the emperor Hadrian, who ruled from A.D. 117 to 138. Archaeologist Milorad Ignjatović of the Belgrade City Museum explained that two of the 14 tombs have rectangular bases with arched vaults walled with bricks, while two others were made with bricks stacked in a shape resembling a coffin. Four stone sarcophagi have also been found, he added. Most of the tombs had been looted, but researchers did recover parts of a gold necklace and a glass hairpin. The excavation, which is being conducted ahead of the construction of a parking garage, has also revealed the remains of an Ottoman settlement dated to the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, and the ruins of buildings bombed by Allied forces in the twentieth century, at the end of World War II. To read about a Roman ship unearthed in a Serbian strip mine, go to "Roman River Cruiser."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America