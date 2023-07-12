search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Prehistoric Proteins May Offer Clues to Human Evolution

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a Nature News report, researchers Enrico Cappellini, Claire Koenig, Ioannis Pastramanis, and Palesa Madupe of the University of Copenhagen used mass spectrometry to analyze the enamel of four Paranthropus robustus teeth recovered from South Africa’s Swartkrans Cave. The scientists were able to map some 425 amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins, in the two-million-year-old hominin teeth. One protein identified in two of the samples is produced by a gene on the Y chromosome, showing that these individuals were males. The small size of one of these teeth had previously led researchers to attribute the tooth to a female individual. A protein produced by the X chromosome was detected in the other two teeth, indicating that they belonged to females. The researchers then used the amino acid sequences to build a simple evolutionary tree showing that modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans are more closely related to each other than they are to Paranthropus robustus. Although it is unclear in this early stage of ancient proteomics if protein analysis will help scientists understand the relationships between different species, knowing the sex of an individual will help researchers to account for sex-based differences in size within a particular species.  For more on Paranthropus robustus, go to "Consider the Craniums."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America