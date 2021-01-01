search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Consider the Craniums

By ERIC A. POWELL

May/June 2021

Digs South Africa Paranthropus CompositeThe two-million-year-old skull of a male hominin unearthed in the Drimolen Main Quarry north of Johannesburg has changed how scholars imagine one of our distant human cousins. The skull, dubbed DNH 155, belongs to the earliest known and best-preserved member of the species Paranthropus robustus, a small-brained hominin that lived around the same time as Homo erectus, our direct human ancestor. P. robustus had large, powerful teeth that had evolved to eat tough food such as tubers and bark. The species was thought to have been highly sexually dimorphic, meaning that males and females were drastically different in size and build. Paleoanthropologists had drawn that conclusion because the exclusively female skulls discovered at Drimolen Main Quarry were much smaller than those of male skulls discovered at nearby Swartkrans Cave, which date to 200,000 years later. But the male DNH 155 cranium, while somewhat larger than female skulls at Drimolen Main Quarry, is much smaller than P. robustus skulls from Swartkrans Cave. “DNH 155 is the final nail in the coffin for the sexual dimorphism hypothesis,” says La Trobe University anthropologist Jesse Martin, who co-led the team that discovered and analyzed the skull. The team now believes that the size difference between the P. robustus skulls at Drimolen Main Quarry and Swartkrans Cave resulted from adaptations to a changing environment over the few hundred thousand years that separated them.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America