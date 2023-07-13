A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Artifacts Reflect Bronze Age Hair Care in Wales
Thursday, July 13, 2023
BARRY, WALES—The Guardian reports that an investigation in south Wales conducted ahead of a road construction project has uncovered a Bronze Age cremation burial dated to between 1300 and 1150 B.C. A 1.5-inch-long fragment of a partially burned wooden comb with about eight teeth was recovered from the burial. “We’re always finding bits of metal and other artifacts but finding something like a comb is unique,” said archaeologist Mark Collard of Red River Archaeology Group. A gold hair-ring carved with a chevron pattern measuring less than one-half inch in diameter was also found. “The gold ring is a very early, well made and a small example of its type, offering new insight into the development of hair-rings as a form of early jewelry across Britain and Ireland,” commented Adam Gwilt of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales. To read about another gold ring found in Wales that might have been used to hold hair, go to "Artifact."
Advertisement
Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago
Ode to Odin
Advertisement
Advertisement