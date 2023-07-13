Artifacts Reflect Bronze Age Hair Care in Wales

Thursday, July 13, 2023

BARRY, WALES—The Guardian reports that an investigation in south Wales conducted ahead of a road construction project has uncovered a Bronze Age cremation burial dated to between 1300 and 1150 B.C. A 1.5-inch-long fragment of a partially burned wooden comb with about eight teeth was recovered from the burial. “We’re always finding bits of metal and other artifacts but finding something like a comb is unique,” said archaeologist Mark Collard of Red River Archaeology Group. A gold hair-ring carved with a chevron pattern measuring less than one-half inch in diameter was also found. “The gold ring is a very early, well made and a small example of its type, offering new insight into the development of hair-rings as a form of early jewelry across Britain and Ireland,” commented Adam Gwilt of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales. To read about another gold ring found in Wales that might have been used to hold hair, go to "Artifact."