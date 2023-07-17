Ancient “Condor’s Passageway” Discovered in Peru

Monday, July 17, 2023

ANCASH, PERU—According to a Reuters report, a team of researchers led by archaeologist John Rick of Stanford University has discovered a sealed corridor in a temple complex at the site of Chavín de Huantár, which is located in western Peru. A ceramic bowl and a 37-pound piece of ceramic, decorated with images thought to represent a condor’s head and wings, have been found in the 3,000-year-old corridor, dubbed “the condor’s passageway.” The corridor may lead to other chambers. The Chavín people are thought to have sealed the passageway because of structural weaknesses. For more on Chavín, go to "Letter From Peru: Connecting Two Realms."