search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Researchers Return to Greece’s Antikythera Shipwreck

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Greece Antikythera ExcavationGENEVA, SWITZERLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Geneva, researchers led by Angeliki G. Simosi of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Piraeus and the Islands and Lorenz Baumer of the University of Geneva recently returned to the site of the Antikythera shipwreck, where they uncovered a sculpture fragment thought to belong to the beard of a Herakles sculpture discovered last season; human skeletal remains; artifacts made of pottery, glass, and copper alloy; and lead and wood pieces of the ship itself. The team members also employed remote-controlled drones and digital capture equipment to document the site. The data from this year’s work will be added to all known data from previous excavations dating back to 1900 to create a 3-D model of the site. The information will allow the scientists to study the position of the wreck, its state of preservation, its cargo, and perhaps even to investigate the route it had been traveling when it sank in the first century B.C. off the coast of the Greek island of Antikythera. The vessel was loaded with luxury goods, including bronze statues, marble sculptures, and a device known as the Antikythera mechanism, which is thought to have been used to predict the movement of celestial bodies and track a four-year cycle of athletic games. For more on recent investigations of the wreck, go to "Around the World: Greece."  

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America