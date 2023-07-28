search
Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Western Spain

Friday, July 28, 2023

Spain Medusa MosaicMÉRIDA, SPAIN—According to a Miami Herald report, a well-preserved mosaic floor has been found in a building at the Huerta de Otero archaeological site by students from the Barraeca II Professional School. The floor is made up of a central depiction of Medusa, images of jellyfish and other fish, peacocks, masks, flowers, and geometric motifs. Team leader José Vargas said that the four peacocks are situated in the four corners of the mosaic and represent the four seasons, while the figure of Medusa would have served as a protection for the inhabitants of the dwelling. To read about Spain in the aftermath of Rome's final collapse, go to "The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions."

