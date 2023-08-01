search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

DNA Study Delves Into Brazil’s Early Populations

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Brazil Luzio SkullSĀO PAULO, BRAZIL—Analysis of DNA samples taken from 34 individuals whose remains were at least 10,000 years old has offered clues to the identities of Brazil’s early populations, according to a Cosmos Magazine report. André Menezes Strauss of the University of Sāo Paulo explained that some of these people were members of communities that built sambaquis, or shell middens that served as dwellings, cemeteries, and boundary lines. The study found that 10,000-year-old human remains recovered from a river midden in the Ribeira di Iguape Valley came from an individual known as Luzio who is related to all modern-day Indigenous peoples of the Americas. These remains had been previously thought to have belonged to a biologically different population that settled in the region some 14,000 years ago. The study also suggests that there were biological differences between coastal communities in the south and southeast that shared cultural similarities. One group of migrants may have settled along the coast, while another traveled inland. “These coastal populations weren’t isolated but ‘swapped genes’ with inland communities,” Strauss said. “Over thousands of years, this process must have contributed to the regional differences between sambaquis,” he concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Ecology & Evolution. For more on Brazil's early populations, go to "The Second Americans?"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America