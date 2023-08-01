search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Face of 45,000-Year-Old Modern Human Woman Reconstructed

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Zlaty kun ReconstructionSINOP, BRAZIL—Live Science reports that Brazilian graphics expert Cícero Moraes and his colleagues employed existing computed tomography scans to create a facial approximation of the so-called Zlatý kůň woman, whose 45,000-year-old skull was recovered from a cave system in what is now the Czech Republic in 1950. The modern human skull had been split in two, and parts of it are missing due to damage by animals. Analysis of DNA from the skull also showed that about three percent of the woman’s genome came from Neanderthal ancestry. Moraes also used CT scans of a modern man and woman, as well as data previously compiled in another reconstruction project, to replace the missing portions of the skull and create the Zlatý kůň image. He suggests that she had a strong jaw and a large brain cavity, perhaps due to her Neanderthal ancestry. No data was available for skin, hair, and eye colors, but the team members gave her dark curly hair and brown eyes. “In my opinion, morphological data can provide a reasonable idea of what the shape of her head and face might have been but not an accurate representation of her soft tissues,” commented archaeologist Cosimo Posth of the University of Tübingen. He was not involved in the reconstruction project, but has studied Zlatý kůň extensively. Read the original scholarly article about this research in OrtogOnline. For more on prehistoric archaeology in the region, go to "World Roundup: Czech Republic."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America