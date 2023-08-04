search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

X-Ray Offers Glimpse of Medieval Crusader Sword

Friday, August 4, 2023

Israel Newe Yam SwordJERUSALEM, ISRAEL—According to a Live Science report, X-rays of a sword recovered from the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel have revealed that its three-foot long, two-inch wide blade is bent. Called the Newe-Yam sword, the weapon has been dated to the twelfth or thirteenth century, and is thought to have been lost by a knight in a naval battle during the series of religious wars known as the Crusades. “So far, seven swords from this period have been found in the country, most of them discovered in the sea,” said Jacob Sharvit of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Swords were not usually discarded, but over the years, once they were no longer in use, the metal was recycled for other uses,” he added. Loss of his weapon may have led to the knight’s death, Sharvit and his colleagues concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in 'Atiqot. For more, go to "Reimagining the Crusades."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America