Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Votive Cache Unearthed in Sicily’s Valley of the Temples

Friday, August 11, 2023

Sicily Valley of TemplesAGRIGENTUM, SICILY—According to a statement released by the Sicilian Region Institutional Portal, an excavation led by archaeologist Maria Concetta Parello at House VII b in Sicily’s Valley of the Temples has uncovered a votive deposit containing at least 60 terracotta figurines, oil lamps, small vases, bronze fragments, and bones. The deposit was found above a destruction layer attributed to the burning of the Greek city in 406 B.C. by the Carthaginians. Parello and her colleagues will try to determine if the objects were left by residents who returned to their ruined city. To read more about the archaeology of Sicily, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."

Recent Issues


