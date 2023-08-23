search
Roman Calendar Fragments Found at Ostia

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Ostia Fasti FragmentOSTIA, ITALY—According to a report in The Guardian, archaeologists working at the site of Ostia Antica about 20 miles from Rome have uncovered fragments of marble slabs called fasti recording official events that took place in A.D. 128 during the reign of the emperor Hadrian (reigned A.D. 117–138). One of the dates mentioned is January 10th, when the emperor was given the title of pater patriae, or father of the country, and his wife, Sabina, received the title Augusta. Hadrian’s April 11th trip to Africa is also noted, as is his dedication of a building in Rome which may be the Pantheon. Alessandro D’Alessio, director of the Ostia Antica Archaeological Park, calls the discovery “extraordinary” and believes that it will reveal more about the activities of the famous emperor and about ancient Ostia as well. To read about ancient Rome’s major port at Ostia, go to "Rome's Imperial Port."

