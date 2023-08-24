Greek Goddess Sculpture Excavated in Turkey

Thursday, August 24, 2023

BATMAN, TURKEY—According to an article in The Sacramento Bee, archaeologists from Batman University have unearthed a sculpture of Hecate, the Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft, at the site of the ancient port city of Kelenderis on the southern coast of Turkey. The sculpture, which is nearly eight inches tall, depicts the goddess with three heads. Researchers believe it is around 2,300 years old. In a statement, Batman University archaeologist Mahmut Aydın said there was a temple to Hecate in the ancient city of Lagina in southeastern Turkey and that Kelenderis was listed on an inscription found there as one of the cities that participated in competitions for the goddess held every five years. To read about lead tablets found in Athens that beseech Hecate and other gods to punish a number of business owners, go to “Cursing the Competition.”