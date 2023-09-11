Archaeology Magazine

Monday, September 11, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—The New York Times reports that 12 antiquities were repatriated to Lebanon this week by New York and federal authorities. The artifacts, recovered from private collections, include twin marble sculptures of the Greek mythological figures Castor and Pollux dated to the fourth century A.D.; a bronze statuette of a man pouring a libation dated to the first century A.D.; and nine mosaics depicting gods, gladiators, and mythical beasts. “These pieces sat in apartments, storage units and museums when they should have been in Lebanon,” said Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., the Manhattan district attorney. The objects were recovered during ongoing investigations conducted by the D.A.’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. To read about massive stones uncovered at a 2,000-year-old quarry in Lebanon's Bekka Valley, go to "History's Largest Megalith."