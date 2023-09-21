search
Sunken Greek Temple Found Off the Coast of Egypt

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Egypt Thonis ArtifactsALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—i24 News reports that a temple dedicated to the Greek goddess Aphrodite was discovered at the underwater site of the city of Thonis-Heracleion in Abu Qir Bay by a team of Egyptian and French archaeologists from the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology. Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities said that the temple has been dated to the fifth century B.C. Artifacts made of bronze and ceramic were found within the temple, he added. Earthquakes, tsunamis, and rising sea levels are thought to have caused much of the city of Thonis-Heracleion to sink in the second century B.C. To read about remnants of another temple discovered at Thonis-Heracleion, go to "Egypt's Temple Town."

