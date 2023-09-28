Roman Cosmetics Shop Unearthed in Turkey

Thursday, September 28, 2023

KUTAHYA, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, Gokhan Coskun of Dumlupinar University and his colleagues have uncovered a cosmetics shop in the marketplace in western Anatolia’s ancient Roman city of Aizanoi. “During the excavation here, we encountered a large number of perfume bottles,” Coskun said. “In addition to these, there are jewelry items. Among these, there are various beads belonging to products such as hairpins and necklaces used by women,” he added. The researchers also found small fragments of 10 different pigments thought to have been used as makeup. These pigments, most of which were red or pink, were likely placed in the large number of oyster shells found in the shop, he explained. To read more about Roman cosmetics, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Beauty."