search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Cosmetics Shop Unearthed in Turkey

Thursday, September 28, 2023

KUTAHYA, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, Gokhan Coskun of Dumlupinar University and his colleagues have uncovered a cosmetics shop in the marketplace in western Anatolia’s ancient Roman city of Aizanoi. “During the excavation here, we encountered a large number of perfume bottles,” Coskun said. “In addition to these, there are jewelry items. Among these, there are various beads belonging to products such as hairpins and necklaces used by women,” he added. The researchers also found small fragments of 10 different pigments thought to have been used as makeup. These pigments, most of which were red or pink, were likely placed in the large number of oyster shells found in the shop, he explained. To read more about Roman cosmetics, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Beauty."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

When Lions Were King

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America