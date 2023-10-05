Wild Boar Carving Uncovered at Turkey’s Göbekli Tepe

Thursday, October 5, 2023

ŞANLIURFA, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, a life-sized limestone carving of a male boar has been uncovered at the 12,000-year-old site of Göbekli Tepe, which is located in southeastern Anatolia. The four-foot-tall carving, painted with red, white, and black pigments, was found inside a large structure at the site, known as Structure D. “It is noteworthy that, as in all animals found here before, it is in an attack position and its aggression is emphasized with its teeth,” said archaeologist Necmi Karul of Turkey’s Cultural and Tourism Ministry. The pigment survives on the tongue and hair of the sculpture, he added. For more on Göbekli Tepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"