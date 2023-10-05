search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Wild Boar Carving Uncovered at Turkey’s Göbekli Tepe

Thursday, October 5, 2023

ŞANLIURFA, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, a life-sized limestone carving of a male boar has been uncovered at the 12,000-year-old site of Göbekli Tepe, which is located in southeastern Anatolia. The four-foot-tall carving, painted with red, white, and black pigments, was found inside a large structure at the site, known as Structure D. “It is noteworthy that, as in all animals found here before, it is in an attack position and its aggression is emphasized with its teeth,” said archaeologist Necmi Karul of Turkey’s Cultural and Tourism Ministry. The pigment survives on the tongue and hair of the sculpture, he added. For more on Göbekli Tepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

When Lions Were King

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America