search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Marble Head of Alexander the Great Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, October 6, 2023

Turkey Alexander HeadKONURALP, TURKEY—Live Science reports that a marble head belonging to a sculpture of Alexander the Great has been uncovered in the upper level of the ruins of a Roman theater at Konuralp, which is located near Turkey's northwestern coast. Researchers believe the statue dates to the second century A.D., highlighting the Macedonian king's enduring popularity in the ancient world more than 400 years after his death at the age of 32 in 323 B.C. The head's long curly hair, which is parted to either side in the middle of the forehead, is reminiscent of a lion's mane—a style that the researchers note was unique to portraits of Alexander. To read more about Alexander's life and death, go to "In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Alexander the Great, King of Macdeon."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

When Lions Were King

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America