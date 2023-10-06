Marble Head of Alexander the Great Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, October 6, 2023

KONURALP, TURKEY—Live Science reports that a marble head belonging to a sculpture of Alexander the Great has been uncovered in the upper level of the ruins of a Roman theater at Konuralp, which is located near Turkey's northwestern coast. Researchers believe the statue dates to the second century A.D., highlighting the Macedonian king's enduring popularity in the ancient world more than 400 years after his death at the age of 32 in 323 B.C. The head's long curly hair, which is parted to either side in the middle of the forehead, is reminiscent of a lion's mane—a style that the researchers note was unique to portraits of Alexander. To read more about Alexander's life and death, go to "In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Alexander the Great, King of Macdeon."