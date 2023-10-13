2,000-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Southern Italy

Friday, October 13, 2023

NAPLES, ITALY—Euronews reports that an intact chamber tomb estimated to be about 2,000 years old was discovered in southern Italy during a survey conducted ahead of a construction project. The tomb has been named the “Tomb of Cerberus” for a painting of the three-headed dog Cerberus from Greek mythology on one of the tomb walls. The scene shows the hero Hercules arriving at Hades to capture Cerberus, who guarded the gates to the underworld. One of the tomb’s other frescoes features a cupid-like individual and sea creatures known as ichthyocentaurs that have human upper bodies, lower bodies of horses, and fish tails. “The excitement was enormous,” said archaeologist Valentina Russo in describing the discovery. The team members are continuing to excavate the tomb and plan to also investigate the surrounding necropolis. To read about the restoration of some of the most famous frescoes in Pompeii, go to "Saving the Villa of the Mysteries."