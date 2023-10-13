search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,000-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Southern Italy

Friday, October 13, 2023

Italy Sea Creatures FrescoNAPLES, ITALY—Euronews reports that an intact chamber tomb estimated to be about 2,000 years old was discovered in southern Italy during a survey conducted ahead of a construction project. The tomb has been named the “Tomb of Cerberus” for a painting of the three-headed dog Cerberus from Greek mythology on one of the tomb walls. The scene shows the hero Hercules arriving at Hades to capture Cerberus, who guarded the gates to the underworld. One of the tomb’s other frescoes features a cupid-like individual and sea creatures known as ichthyocentaurs that have human upper bodies, lower bodies of horses, and fish tails. “The excitement was enormous,” said archaeologist Valentina Russo in describing the discovery. The team members are continuing to excavate the tomb and plan to also investigate the surrounding necropolis. To read about the restoration of some of the most famous frescoes in Pompeii, go to "Saving the Villa of the Mysteries."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America