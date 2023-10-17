Medieval Cemetery Discovered in Finland

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

SALO, FINLAND—YLE reports that construction work to install geothermal pipes in western Finland’s Salonjoki River Valley turned up an iron sword dated to between A.D. 1050 and 1150. The sword has a straight cross guard and a three-sided pommel. Juha Ruohonen of the University of Turku determined that the weapon belonged to a burial in what could be a cemetery containing 200 Christian burials situated near a church. It had been previously thought that a church had not been constructed in the area until the fifteenth century. Additional exploration of the site uncovered parts of another sword, traces of wooden coffins, human bones, and a partially preserved leather belt with 30 square bronze ornaments bearing rosette patterns. “The whole belt also included a buckle, several end tips, animal-head decorations, and strap dividers,” Ruohonen said. Bits of fabric were also preserved on the bronze ornaments, he added. To read about swords recovered from a burial dating to the Northern Crusades in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, go to "World Roundup: Finland."