11,000-Year-Old Sculpture Uncovered in Turkey

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Turkey Karahan Tepe SculptureŞANLIURFA PROVINCE, TURKEY—Live Science reports that a sculpture standing more than seven feet tall has been uncovered in southeastern Anatolia at the 11,000-year-old site of Karahan Tepe by researchers from the German Archaeological Institute. The statue depicts a man with pronounced ribs, spine, and shoulders clutching his penis. Some scholars suggest that the person shown may be a deceased ancestor associated with the building in which it was found. A small sculpture of a vulture was found nearby. To read about monumental carvings at the contemporaneously occupied site of Göbekli Tepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

