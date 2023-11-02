search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Circular Maya Structure Uncovered in Southern Mexico

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Mexico El Tigre Circular StructureCAMPECHE, MEXICO—Newsweek reports that researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) working in southern Mexico at the Maya site of El Tigre have uncovered a circular structure that may have supported a temple dedicated to Kukulcán, a serpent deity. The presence of the building supports the idea that El Tigre may be Itzamkanac, a settlement described in the late sixteenth century in the Paxbolón Maldonado Papers. The work states that the city of Itzamkanac featured temples dedicated to four deities, including Kukulcán. “This building broadens our knowledge of the late occupation of El Tigre,” said INAH’s general director, Diego Prieto. “Circular structures generally correspond to the early Postclassic period between A.D. 1000 and 1200, when the Maya zone had links with other regions in Mesoamerica,” he explained. Similar round structures have been found at the Maya sites of Edzná, Becán, Uxmal, and Chichen Itzá. For more on Kukulcán, go to "The Maya Sense of Time: An Eye on Venus."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America