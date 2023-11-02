search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Historic Prosthetic Hand Discovered in Germany

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Germany Prosthetic HandFREISING, GERMANY—Live Science reports that human remains with a prosthetic left hand featuring four individually formed, immobile fingers have been uncovered in southern Germany. The metal fingers are slightly curved in shape to imitate a hand’s natural resting position, according to Walter Irlinger of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation. The skeleton belonged to a man who died between the ages of 30 and 50, sometime between A.D. 1450 and 1620. The prosthetic had been at least partially covered in leather and attached to the man’s arm with bandages, while bits of gauze on the device show that it may have also been padded to protect the hand stump, Irlinger added. Marks on the man’s hand bones suggest that his four fingers had been amputated, perhaps as a result of the frequent military conflicts that occurred in the region in this period. A thumb bone was found on the corroded metal prosthetic, however. To read about a sixth-century A.D. prosthetic device found in northern Italy, go to "Late Antique TLC."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America