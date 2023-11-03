search
Roman Road Found in Scotland

Friday, November 3, 2023

Scotland Roman RoadSTIRLING, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that traces of 2,000-year-old Roman road have been uncovered in a yard in central Scotland. Constructed by soldiers under general Julius Agricola in the first century A.D., the road connected the former capital of Stirling to a ford that crossed the River Forth. The road was used into the third century A.D. by Roman legions to move troops. “The road ceased to be maintained after the Romans left so it became an eroded hollow and what we have found is the eroded surface of the road,” explained Stirling Council archaeologist Murray Cook. To read about the Romans' clashes with warriors in northern Britain, go to "Letter from Scotland: Land of the Picts."

