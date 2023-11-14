search
100,000 Ancient Coins Discovered in Japan

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Japan Coin CacheMAEBASHI, JAPAN—According to a report in The Asahi Shimbun, a cache of 100,000 ancient coins was discovered in central Japan during a construction project. The coins are thought to have been bundled in groups of 100 pieces with rope made of straw. Of the 334 coins examined to date, the oldest is a bronze Ban Liang minted in China some 2,000 years ago, while the most recent coin has been dated to 1256. To read about a fifteenth-century coin cache uncovered outside of Tokyo, go to "Samurai Nest Egg."

