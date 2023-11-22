Massive Ancient Mosaic Floor Discovered in Turkey

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

KAYSERI, TURKEY—ArtNet News reports that a large floor mosaic covering some 6,400 square feet has been uncovered in central Anatolia, in a Roman villa dated to the fourth century A.D. Researchers suggest the villa had more than 30 rooms. “In the central Anatolia region, which includes the Cappadocia region, we do not see such a large residence with floor mosaics,” explained Can Erpeck of Nevşehir Haci Bektaş Veli University. “We have not yet fully reached the boundaries of this residence,” he added. A Latin inscription has been found in a room thought to be a reception hall. Greek engravings and several geometric mosaics have also been revealed during the excavation. The name “Hyacinthos” has been found in the inscriptions, and may refer to a resident of the villa, Erpeck said. To read about recycled tesserae used to create mosaics at Halicarnassus, go to "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle."