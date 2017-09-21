search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic House Unearthed in Southern Scotland

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Scotland Neolithic houseEAST AYRSHIRE, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a 6,000-year-old dwelling has been found in a field in southwestern Scotland. Kenneth Green of GUARD Archaeology said the building’s post holes indicate it measured about 45 feet long by 25 feet wide. Neolithic pottery, hazelnut shells, and charcoal were also recovered at the site. Green noted that just the deepest sections of some post holes remain after thousands of years of plowing, but that the width and depth of the holes suggest they once held very large upright posts. Early farmers are thought to have lived in the structure with extended family or groups of families. They probably grew wheat and barley, and kept cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. The excavation also uncovered evidence of a stream that ran by the house. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to “Viking Treasure Trove.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America