Additional Colossal Statue Pieces Recovered in Cairo

Thursday, September 28, 2017

CAIRO, EGYPT—According to a report in Egypt Independent, German and Egyptian archaeologists have recovered two toes and the pedestal for the colossal statue of King Psammetich I that was discovered in Cairo’s Matariya neighborhood earlier this year. Psammetich I ruled for 54 years during the 26th Dynasty, some 2,600 years ago. The pedestal, which is engraved with a hieroglyphic inscription, was damaged by its long submersion in groundwater. The team has now recovered 40 percent of the statue. Additional pieces of the 30-foot-tall sculpture may still be uncovered at the site. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to Afterlife on the Nile.