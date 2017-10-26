Possible Time Capsule Unearthed at Jamestown

Thursday, October 26, 2017

JAMESTOWN, VIRGINIA—According to a report in the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily, archaeologist Bob Chartrand was working in the Memorial Church at Jamestown when he unearthed what could be a time capsule left by archaeologists working at the same site in 1901. “We’re doing archaeology of the first archaeologists,” explained conservator Michael Lavin of Preservation Virginia. The small, rusty iron box was discovered in a cavity behind a brick, underneath the 1640s foundation of the James Fort church. The box was X-rayed in the Jamestown Rediscovery lab, and then carefully opened. Inside, the scientists found what looks like a folded piece of paper, but water damage made it impossible to read what it said. Lavin said the paper has been stabilized. To read about another recent discovery at Jamestown, go to “Knight Watch.”