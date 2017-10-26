Iron-Age Village Unearthed in Denmark

Thursday, October 26, 2017

JELLING, DENMARK—Science Nordic reports that traces of almost 400 houses dating to between A.D. 300 and 600 have been unearthed in southern Denmark, in an area where Harald Bluetooth, king of Denmark, settled in the tenth century. Katrine Balsgaard Juul of The Vejle Museums said the wooden houses measured, on average, about 110 feet long by 20 feet wide. She thinks many of the village residents were farmers, but evidence of skilled iron and pottery production were also found. Further investigation of the village could offer clues to why Harald Bluetooth chose Jelling as his power center. For more, go to “Bluetooth's Fortress.”