Byzantine Sarcophagus Cover Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, November 03, 2017

GÜMÜŞHANE PROVINCE, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reported that a sarcophagus cover dating to A.D. 610 was unearthed by construction workers in northeastern Turkey. Greek characters inscribed on the cover read “Blessed Kandes sleeps here,” according to Gümüşhane museum officials. “The discovery of the full sarcophagus will give us a clue about who it was built for,” said museum director Gamze Demir. Şahin Yildirim of Bartin University added that further excavation could reveal a necropolis and perhaps even a church in the area. To read about another discover in Turkey, go to “Figure of Distinction.”

