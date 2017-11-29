search
Paleolithic Camel Image Discovered in Russian Cave

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Russia cave camelBASHKIRIA, RUSSIA—According to a report in Newsweek, an image of a two-humped camel has been discovered by restorative specialist Eudald Guillamet in the southern Ural Mountains. Guillamet was cleaning graffiti from a rock art panel in Kapova Cave when he found the camel image, painted in red ochre and partially outlined in charcoal. Uranium-thorium dating of calcite deposits suggests the camel was painted between 14,500 and 37,700 years old, at a time when camels did not live in the region. Researchers led by Vladislav Zhitenev of Moscow State University suggest the artist may have traveled a long distance to the cave. Horses, bison, mammoths, and woolly rhinoceroses—animals seen in other European caves—were painted as well. A camel image has also been found in Ignatievskaya Cave, which is located in the same region. For more, go to “New Dates for the Oldest Cave Paintings.”

