Possible Mammoth-Tusk Spear Found in Mammoth’s Ribs

Friday, December 08, 2017

YAKUTSK, RUSSIA—Newsweek reports that scientists led by Semyon Grigoriev of Russia’s Northeastern Federal University have recovered a 14-inch-long weapon from among the ribs of a woolly mammoth unearthed in northeastern Russia. Grigoriev said the weapon appears to be the end of a spear made by grinding a mammoth tusk with a stone—a technique that dates back about 12,000 years. Testing could help scientists determine the age of the artifact and if it was the weapon that killed the beast. For more, go to “Leftover Mammoth.”