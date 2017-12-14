Face of 17th-Century Scottish Soldier Reconstructed

Thursday, December 14, 2017

DURHAM, ENGLAND—The Northern Echo reports that the face of one of 1,700 Scottish soldiers imprisoned in Durham after the Battle of Dunbar in 1650 has been digitally reconstructed by FaceLab experts at Liverpool John Moores University. Researchers from Durham University led by Chris Gerrard have been studying the remains of the soldiers since they were recovered from a mass grave in 2013. The skull of this man, known as “Skeleton 22,” was carefully reassembled and scanned, then combined with information gleaned from his dental calculus, and his age and anatomy, in order to create the 3-D image. The process revealed a previously unidentified scar on the soldier’s forehead. He is shown wearing a Scottish soldier’s typical gear, including a blue bonnet, and a brown jacket and shirt. The team had previously determined that the soldier was between the ages of 18 and 25 at the time of death, experienced periods of poor nutrition during his childhood, and had lived in southwest Scotland during the 1630s. The soldiers’ remains will eventually be reburied at the Elvet Hill Road Cemetery in Durham City. To read in-depth about the Scottish soldiers imprisoned in Durham, go to “After the Battle.”