Bronze-Age Tomb Discovered Near Loch Ness
Friday, December 15, 2017
LOCH NESS, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a second Bronze-Age burial has been found on the western shore of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. A single Beaker pot was found in the 4,000-year-old cist, which had filled with soil. The small pot, which has a flared neck and a simple, incised decoration, may have held an offering. Mary Peteranna of AOC Archaeology said historic maps show a large cairn once stood in the area, but centuries of plowing have damaged the remains of prehistoric structures. “During the work, we actually found a displaced capstone from another grave that either has not survived or has not yet been discovered,” she said. The archaeological work is being carried out before a medical center and residential housing are constructed. To read about another Bronze Age discovery, go to “Scottish 'Frankenstein' Mummies.”
Advertisement
Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace
A dog that heals
Advertisement
Advertisement