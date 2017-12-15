search
Bronze-Age Tomb Discovered Near Loch Ness

Friday, December 15, 2017

Scotland cist beakerLOCH NESS, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a second Bronze-Age burial has been found on the western shore of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. A single Beaker pot was found in the 4,000-year-old cist, which had filled with soil. The small pot, which has a flared neck and a simple, incised decoration, may have held an offering. Mary Peteranna of AOC Archaeology said historic maps show a large cairn once stood in the area, but centuries of plowing have damaged the remains of prehistoric structures. “During the work, we actually found a displaced capstone from another grave that either has not survived or has not yet been discovered,” she said. The archaeological work is being carried out before a medical center and residential housing are constructed. To read about another Bronze Age discovery, go to “Scottish 'Frankenstein' Mummies.”

Recent Issues


