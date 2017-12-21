World War I Submarine Found Near Papua New Guinea

Thursday, December 21, 2017

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—The wreckage of HMAS AE-1, the Royal Australian Navy’s first submarine, has been found off the coast of Papua New Guinea, according to a Sky News report. The vessel vanished on September 14, 1914, for unknown reasons, sometime after making contact with another Australian ship at 2:30 p.m. that day. The only known German vessel in the region had been a small survey ship, so it has been assumed the submarine was not destroyed by enemy action. All 35 crew members, including sailors from Australia, Britain, and New Zealand, were lost. To read about the legendary World War I battlefield at Gallipoli, go to “Letter From Turkey: Anzac's Next Chapter.”