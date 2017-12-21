search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Face Image Discovered in Northern Japan

Thursday, December 21, 2017

KIKONAI, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that a piece of stone painted with a human face some 4,300 years ago has been found at the former location of a pit house at a Jomon Pottery Culture site on the southern edge of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost major island. The stone, which had been flattened and shaped into a triangle, measures about four inches per side. Yasushi Kosugi of Hokkaido University explained that the face image consists of lines forming a nose and eyebrows, oval eyes, and an open, oval mouth. “The find is extremely precious in that it could help ascertain what the spiritual culture in the mid-Jomon period was like,” he said. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America