3-D Models Made of Easter Island “Hats”

Thursday, December 21, 2017

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK—A team of researchers led by Carl Lipo of Binghamton University created 3-D models of 70 pukao, the hat-like sculptures found on Easter Island, according to an Laboratory Equipment report. Lipo said the computer models revealed previously unknown inscriptions and drawings carved into the red scoria. He thinks the construction of pukao and moai, the statues that sometimes wore the red headgear, required Rapa Nui communities to share information and resources. For more, go to “World Roundup.”