Large Fortress Uncovered on the Nile Delta

Thursday, December 28, 2017

CAIRO, EGYPT—According to an ANSAmed report, a wall measuring about 70 feet long and 26 feet tall has been uncovered in Wadi Tumilat, at the site of the Canal of the Pharaohs, by a team led by Giuseppina Capriotti Vittozzi of the Italian Archaeological Center in Cairo. In antiquity, the canal linked the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. The newly unearthed wall was attached to a fortress, which Vittozzi described as “a different defensive structure of gigantic proportions.” The fortress and the city it protected were on the ancient route that connected Egypt to Palestine, Syria, and Mesopotamia. Underneath the fortress, the researchers have found evidence of an earlier Hyksos settlement. For more, go to “Dawn of Egyptian Writing,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.