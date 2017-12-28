Stone Tools in Saudi Arabia Could Offer “Out of Africa” Clues

Thursday, December 28, 2017

DURHAM, ENGLAND—Live Science reports that more than 1,000 Acheulian artifacts have been recovered from Wadi Dabsa, which is located near the Red Sea in southwest Saudi Arabia. Some of the artifacts, including hand axes, cleavers, scrapers, projectile points, piercers, and hammer stones, may be more than 1 million years old. "It's strange to be walking over hard, dry rocks which were formed by water pooling during a far wetter period," said Frederick Foulds of Durham University. "We think it was during these wetter periods that it's likely the site was occupied." Foulds and his research team will attempt to date the tufa and basalt flows at the site, in order to obtain dates for the tools. Those more precise dates could point to what type of hominins crafted the tools and when they left Africa.