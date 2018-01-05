search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Irrigation System Found in Northwest China

Friday, January 05, 2018

Silk Road irrigation

 

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI—Newsweek reports that a team of archaeologists led by Yuqi Li of Washington University in St. Louis has discovered an irrigation system dating to the third or fourth century A.D. in the foothills of northwestern China’s Tian Shan Mountains. The researchers spotted the canals, cisterns, and check dams with drones and satellite imagery, and created a 3-D model of the site with aerial photographs and photogrammetry software. “The systems built by the local agropastoralists were oriented towards conservation and efficiency,” Li explained. “They were built in an energetically conservative way and they emphasized water storage rather than constant supply of water.” The region where the irrigation system was found lies along the central corridor of the Silk Road. Li suggests knowledge of irrigation technology may have spread along the trade route, with staple crops like wheat and millet. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America