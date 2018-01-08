Storm Eleanor Damages Iron Age Fort in Ireland

Monday, January 08, 2018

COUNTY KERRY, IRELAND—According to a report in the Irish Examiner, a 2,500-year-old stone fort on Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula has partially collapsed and fallen into Dingle Bay as result of damage inflicted by rough weather last week. A stone doorway and a 30-foot section of a rampart of the Dún Beag fort were lost. The fort is one of 17 dry stone structures on the peninsula. It enjoyed spectacular views of Dingle Bay, which would have made it extremely useful in its time, explained archaeologist Micheál O’Coileáin. For more, go to “The Vikings in Ireland.”