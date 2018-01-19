search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Traces of Bronze Age Beer Found in Greece

Friday, January 19, 2018

Glass of beer 1THESSALONIKI, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, Soultana-Maria Valamoti of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and her team have uncovered evidence of beer brewing during the Bronze Age, between the third and second centuries B.C. The researchers recovered cereal residues, germinated cereal grains, and pieces of milled cereals inside two houses at the archaeological site of Archontiko, which is located in northern Greece. They suggest that the grains had been malted and charred. Similar evidence has been found in central Greece, at the site of Argissa. Valamonti said the practice of brewing beer may have spread to Greece from the eastern Mediterranean. To read more about ancient drinking, go to "Recreating Nordic Grog." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America